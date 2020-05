May 19 (Reuters) - DUBAI NATIONAL INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE CO:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 26.7 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 26 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS PREMIUMS 96.9 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 93.8 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO