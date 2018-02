Feb 15 (Reuters) - EMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY:

* PROPOSES FINAL FY DIVIDEND OF 997 MILLION DIRHAMS BRINGING TOTAL TO 35 FILS PER SHARE, OF WHICH 22 FILS PER SHARE IS FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2017

* SAYS 13 FILS PER SHARE WAS AWARDED AS AN INTERIM DIVIDEND IN OCTOBER 2017 Source:(bit.ly/2Ge6x3A) Further company coverage: