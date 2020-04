April 5 (Reuters) - MASHREQBANK:

* BANK DOE NOT HAVE EXPOSURE TO EITHER UAE EXCHANGE LLC OR FINABLR PLC

* EXPOSURE TO NEW MEDICAL CENTRE TRADING IN FORM OF GUARANTEES ISSUED ON NMCT’S BEHALF IN AMOUNT OF AED 502,598

* BANK HAS INDIRECT EXPOSURE TO NMC HEALTH THROUGH PARTICIPATION IN MAKASEB ARAB TIGERS FUND

* MAKASEB ARAB TIGERS FUND HAS 25,000 SHARE IN NMC HEALTH