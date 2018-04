BRIEF-Dubai's Mashreqbank Q1 Profit Rises

April 23 (Reuters) - MASHREQBANK:

* Q1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 598.2 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 546.2 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q1 INTEREST INCOME 1.23 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.14 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-MARCH, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 76.5 BILLION DIRHAMS , UP 0.6 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS OF END-MARCH 2018, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO BASEL 3 AND TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO STAND AT 17.1 PERCENT AND 16.1 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY