Oct 12 (Reuters) - NAKHEEL IPO-NAKH.DU:

* APPOINTS APCC PILING AND CONTRACTING TO CONSTRUCT MARINAS AT DEIRA ISLANDS WITH 165 MILLION DIRHAMS CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT‍​

* MARINAS CONSTRUCTION WILL BEGIN IN Q4 2017, WITH PHASED DELIVERY OVER TWO YEARS Source:(bit.ly/2ybMC4T) Further company coverage: