Sept 19 (Reuters) - NAKHEEL (IPO-NAKH.DU):

* SAYS ASSESSING 10 PROPOSALS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF ITS NEW, 800-ROOM RIU BEACHFRONT RESORT AT DEIRA ISLANDS, WITH LOWEST BID AT 363 MILLION DIRHAMS

* SAYS BEACHFRONT RESORT IS SET FOR DELIVERY IN 2020, WITH A CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT AWARDED BY END OF 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2wuhEVT) Further company coverage: )