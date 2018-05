May 2 (Reuters) - NAKHEEL IPO-NAKH.DU:

* REPORTS Q1 2018 NET PROFIT OF 1.55 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 5 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* BETWEEN 1 JANUARY AND 31 MARCH 2018, NAKHEEL OFFICIALLY SIGNED CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS WORTH ALMOST 5 BILLION DIRHAMS Further company coverage: