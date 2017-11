Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ducommun Inc

* Ducommun says ‍on Nov 2, co reported Anthony Reardon, chairman of board, will cease to serve as an employee of co effective Dec 31 - SEC filing

* Ducommun Inc - ‍reardon will serve as non-employee chairman of board through his current term, which ends at co's 2018 annual meeting of shareholders​ Source text : (bit.ly/2yq0s4V) Further company coverage: