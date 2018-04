April 23 (Reuters) - Ducommun Inc:

* DUCOMMUN SAYS PURCHASE PRICE FOR COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF CERTIFIED THERMOPLASTICS WAS $30.5 MILLION - SEC FILING

* DUCOMMUN - FUNDED PURCHASE PRICE BY DRAWING DOWN $30.5 MILLION FROM REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 26, 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2HlFhFg] Further company coverage: