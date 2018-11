BRIEF-Dufry 9-month EBIT Up 12.4 Pct At CHF 328.2 Million

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Dufry AG:

* TURNOVER GROWTH FOR 9M 2018 VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR OF 4.6% TO CHF 6,560.7 MILLION

* EBITDA REACHED CHF 806.5 MILLION FOR 9M 2018, AN INCREASE OF 8.5%

* EBIT GREW BY 12.4% AND REACHED CHF 328.2MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2018

* NET EARNINGS TO EQUITY HOLDERS STOOD AT CHF 87.5 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2018

* FY ORGANIC GROWTH IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF BETWEEN +2% AND +3%

* SEES FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 12.0% AND 12.3%