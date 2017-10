BRIEF-Dufry 9-mth organic growth reached 7.9 pct

Oct 31 (Reuters) - DUFRY AG:

* ‍IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017, TURNOVER REACHED CHF 6,270.5 MILLION​

* ‍IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH PERFORMANCE ACROSS GROUP TOTALLING 7.9%​

* ‍GROSS PROFIT MARGIN REACHED 59.4% IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017, IMPROVING BY 100 BASIS POINTS​

* ‍EBITDA REACHED CHF 743.6 MILLION IN YEAR TO SEPTEMBER, FROM CHF 685.4 MILLION ONE YEAR EARLIER​

* ‍EBIT INCREASED BY 50.8% TO CHF 292.0 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017, VERSUS CHF 193.6 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* ‍NET EARNINGS REACHED CHF 122.0 MILLION FOR NINE MONTHS 2017, AN IMPROVEMENT OF CHF 92.1 MILLION VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* ‍FINAL DECISION ON IPO OF NORTH AMERICAN BUSINESS HAS YET NOT BEEN MADE​

* ‍CONTINUES TO ASSESS POSSIBILITY OF AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF NORTH AMERICAN BUSINESS​