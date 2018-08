BRIEF-Dufry AG Posts H1 Organic Growth At 5.5 Pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Dufry AG:

* IN H1 OF 2018, TURNOVER GREW BY 7.2% AND ORGANIC GROWTH REACHED 5.5% SUPPORTED BY GOOD GROWTH IN MOST REGIONS

* WITH EBITDA MARGIN IMPROVING 50 BPS DURING FIRST HALF YEAR 2018, AND REACHING 11.3% VERSUS 10.8% YEAR AGO

* H1 TURNOVER GREW BY 7.2% TO CHF 4,097.1 MILLION FROM CHF 3,821.3 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* EBITDA CONTINUED EXPANDING DURING H1 OF 2018 AND REACHED CHF 464.1 MILLION, REPRESENTING A GROWTH OF 12.9% YOY

* EBIT GREW BY 38.4% AND REACHED CHF 124.6 MILLION IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2018 COMPARED TO CHF 90.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS MARKET CONDITIONS TO REMAIN POSITIVE SUPPORTED BY A HEALTHY GROWTH OF PASSENGERS GLOBALLY

* GOING FORWARD AIMS TO CONTINUING WITH DIVIDEND PAYMENT