Sept 24 (Reuters) - Dufry AG:

* DUFRY ANNOUNCES DECISION BY AENA TO EXTEND CONCESSION TO OPERATE DUTY-FREE SHOPS AT 25 SPANISH AIRPORTS

* BOARD OF AENA SME S.A. HAS DECIDED TO EXTEND DUFRY'S CURRENT DUTY-FREE CONTRACT COVERING 25 SPANISH AIRPORTS FOR UP TO 5 YEARS