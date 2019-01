BRIEF-Dufry Announces Reorganisation Measures, Appoints Yves Gerster New CFO

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Dufry AG:

* WITH NEW ORGANIZATION TO FOSTER FULL CUSTOMER FOCUS AND DRIVE ORGANIC GROWTH GENERATION

* REORGANIZATION OF GEOGRAPHICAL BUSINESS INTO FOUR DIVISIONS COMBINING CURRENT DIVISIONS 1 AND 2 INTO A NEW DIVISION EUROPE & AFRICA

* NEW MEMBERS JOINING GLOBAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW CFO

* ANDREAS SCHNEITER, CFO, HAS RESIGNED FOR PERSONAL REASONS AND WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS POSITION ON 31. MARCH 2019

* YVES GERSTER APPOINTED NEW CFO FROM 1. APRIL 2019

* TO RESUME SMALL AND MEDIUM SIZE M&A ACTIVITIES IN 2019