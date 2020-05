May 12 (Reuters) -

* DUFRY CEO - MONTHLY CASH BURN SCENARIO WITH NO SALES FROM JUNE ONWARDS IS CHF 70-75 MILLION - CONF CALL

* DUFRY CEO - NOT POSSIBLE YET TO SAY HOW RE-OPENING OF LOCATIONS WILL BE HAPPENING

* DUFRY CEO - WE HAVE NOT YET DECIDED WHAT’S THE BEST WAY TO APPROACH BUSINESS FROM ACCOUNTING POINT OF VIEW IN CURRENT SITUATION

* DUFRY CEO - SAW LOW INCREASE IN SALES THANKS TO DOMESTIC TRAFFIC IN THE US IN MAY - CONF CALL