Nov 17 (Reuters) - DUFRY AG

* ‍SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDES REFINANCING OF ITS MAIN BANK FACILITIES​

* ‍REFINANCED ITS MAIN BANK CREDIT FACILITIES OF CHF 3.4 BILLION​

* ‍NEW FINANCING STRUCTURE WILL GENERATE COMBINED YEARLY INTEREST SAVINGS OF AROUND CHF 50 MILLION​

* ‍MATURITY EXTENDED TO 2022​