April 23 (Reuters) - Dufry Convertible Bond Offering:

* BLOCK TRADE- DUFRY CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING: BOOKRUNNER SAYS DEAL PRICING AT 1% COUPON, 20% PREMIUM ; SIZE INCREASED TO CHF 350 MILLION

* BLOCK TRADE- DUFRY CONVERTIBLE OFFERING: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SYNDICATE COMMUNICATED ORDERS IN CONVERTIBLE BOOK NOT AT 1% COUPON, 20% PREMIUM RISK MISSING

* BLOCK TRADE- DUFRY CONVERTIBLE OFFERING: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS CLOSING AT 7.30PM UKT