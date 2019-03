March 14 (Reuters) - DUFRY AG:

* FY TURNOVER GREW BY 3.7% REACHING CHF 8,684.9 MILLION IN 2018, FROM CHF 8,377.4 MILLION IN 2017

* FY NET EARNINGS REACHED CHF 135.4 MILLION, 22.1% HIGHER COMPARED TO 2017

* FY EBITDA UP BY 3.3% AT CHF 1,040.3 MILLION (CHF 1,007.1 MILLION IN 2017). EBITDA MARGIN WAS 12.0% IN 2018, THE SAME LEVEL SEEN IN 2017

* PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 4.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018