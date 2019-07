July 30 (Reuters) - Dufry AG:

* TURNOVER IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 REACHING CHF 4,180.1 MILLION DRIVEN BY ORGANIC GROWTH OF 2.2%

* CONFIRMS EQUITY FREE CASH FLOW TARGET OF CHF 350-400 MILLION FOR FULL-YEAR 2019 AND MEDIUM TERM ORGANIC GROWTH TARGET OF 3% TO 4%

* H1 ADJUSTED EBIT) REACHED CHF 237.0 MILLION

* NET PROFIT TO EQUITY HOLDERS REACHED CHF -116.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019