April 23 (Reuters) - Dufry AG:

* DUFRY ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A PLACEMENT OF SHARES BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING AND THE OFFERING OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 300 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* DUFRY’S SHARE CAPITAL WILL INCREASE BY 9.9%.

* NEW SHARES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LISTED AND ADMITTED TO TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ON APRIL 27, 2020

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR WITH A DENOMINATION OF CHF 200,000 AND ARE EXPECTED TO CARRY A COUPON BETWEEN 1.00-1.50%