BRIEF-Dufry launches share issues, convertible bond

April 23 (Reuters) -

* UP TO 5.5 MILLION NEW AND TREASURY SHARES IN DUFRY BEING PLACED VIA ADVANCED BOOK BUILD AND CONVERTIBLE BOND - BOOKRUNNER

* DUFRY ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A PLACEMENT OF SHARES BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING AND THE OFFERING OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 300 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* DUFRY SAYS PLACEMENT OF UP TO 5,000,000 NEWLY ISSUED SHARES SOURCED FROM EXISTING AUTHORIZED CAPITAL AND UP TO 500,000 TREASURY SHARES

* DUFRY SAYS SHARE CAPITAL WILL INCREASE BY 9.9%

* DUFRY SAYS LAUNCHES PLACEMENT OF SENIOR BONDS WITH PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 300 MILLION DUE 2023 AND CONDITIONALLY CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARES OF THE COMPANY

* DUFRY SAYS CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR, COUPON EXPECTED BETWEEN 1.00-1.50%

* DUFRY SAYS BONDS WILL BE CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARES OF THE COMPANY AT AN INITIAL PRICE EXPECTED TO BE SET AT A PREMIUM BETWEEN 15-20%

* DUFRY SAYS THE TWO TRANSACTIONS HAVE RECEIVED VERY STRONG INTEREST FROM EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS AS WELL AS POTENTIAL NEW INVESTORS; DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT PLAN TO PARTICIPATE IN SHARE PLACEMENT