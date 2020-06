June 9 (Reuters) - DUFRY AG:

* NEW GLOBAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE STRUCTURE, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2020, INTEGRATES HQ AND DIVISIONS, WHILE SIMPLIFYING TOP MANAGEMENT FUNCTIONS

* SIMPLIFYING FIRST MANAGEMENT LEVEL BY GROUPING RELATED FUNCTIONS

* INTRODUCING A NEW, REDUCED GLOBAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE TO REFLECT ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES

* DUFRY’S GLOBAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WILL CONSIST OF 8 MEMBERS (PREVIOUSLY 10 MEMBERS) Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)