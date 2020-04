April 24 (Reuters) - DUFRY AG:

* SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES PLACEMENT OF 5,500,000 SHARES AND OFFERING OF CHF 350 MLN CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* SHARES WERE PLACED AT CHF 27.50 PER SHARE AND GROSS PROCEEDS FROM PLACEMENT ARE CHF 151.3 MILLION