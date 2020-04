BRIEF-Dufry places shares at 27.50 Sfr each, sells convertible bond

April 24 (Reuters) -

* DUFRY SAYS COMPLETED THE PLACEMENT OF 5,000,000 NEW SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 9.9% OF DUFRY’S CURRENT ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, AND 500,000 TREASURY SHARES

* DUFRY SAYS SHARES WERE PLACED AT CHF 27.50 PER SHARE AND THE GROSS PROCEEDS FROM THE PLACEMENT ARE CHF 151.3 MILLION

* DUFRY SAYS COMPLETED THE PLACEMENT OF SENIOR BONDS DUE 2023, CONDITIONALLY CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARES OF THE COMPANY

* DUFRY SAYS THE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF THE ISSUANCE HAS BEEN INCREASED BY CHF 50 MILLION TO A TOTAL SIZE OF CHF 350 MILLION

* DUFRY SAYS CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR, COUPON 1.00%, CONVERSION PRICE IS CHF 33.00, CORRESPONDING TO A CONVERSION PREMIUM OF 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Michael Shields)