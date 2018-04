April 6 (Reuters) - Dufry AG:

* SAYS ‍PROPOSES TO ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING A CASH DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.75 PER SHARE​

* ‍To Launch A Share Buyback Program For Purpose Of Subsequent Cancellation For Up To CHF 400 Mln Over Up To 12 Months As One-Time Program​​