BRIEF-Dufry Q1 Adjusted Net Loss Of CHF 8.8 Million

May 14 (Reuters) - Dufry AG:

* TURNOVER IN Q1 OF 2019 REACHED CHF 1,882.6 MILLION VERSUS CHF 1,820.0 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN 2018

* ADJUSTED EBIT) REACHED CHF 46.0 MILLION AND ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN (ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN) REACHED 2.4% IN Q1 OF 2019

* NET PROFIT TO EQUITY HOLDERS REACHED CHF -109.5 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2019

* ADJUSTED NET PROFIT REACHED CHF -8.8 MILLION IN Q1 2019, WHILE RESPECTIVE ADJUSTED EPS WAS CHF -0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)