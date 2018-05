BRIEF-Dufry Q1 EBIT Loss Narrows To CHF 1.5 Million

May 8 (Reuters) - Dufry AG:

* EBITDA MARGIN EXPANDED BY 100 BASIS POINTS TO 10.1% IN Q1 OF 2018

* TURNOVER IN Q1 OF 2018 REACHED CHF 1,820.0 MILLION VERSUS CHF 1,706.8 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* Q1 EBITDA REACHED CHF 183.1 MILLION AND GREW BY 18.4% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* Q1 EBIT REACHED CHF -1.5 MILLION IN YEAR TO MARCH COMPARED TO CHF -22.5 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* Q1 NET EARNINGS TO EQUITY HOLDERS STOOD AT CHF -47.5 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018, COMPARED TO CHF -60.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FINANCIAL RESULTS, NET, WERE REDUCED BY CHF 10.2 MILLION TO CHF -31.4 MILLION IN Q1 2018