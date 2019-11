BRIEF-Dufry Says 9-mth Organic Growth Reached 2.9%

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Dufry AG:

* IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019, ORGANIC GROWTH REACHED 2.9%

* TURNOVER IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 REACHED CHF 6,682.0 MILLION VERSUS CHF 6,560.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT (ADJUSTED EBIT) REACHED CHF 633.8 MILLION

* NET PROFIT TO EQUITY HOLDERS REACHED CHF 29.4 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019

* ADJUSTED NET PROFIT REACHED CHF 337.1 MILLION IN 9M 2019

* DUFRY TO MOVE TO QUARTERLY TRADING STATEMENTS FOR FIRST AND THIRD QUARTERS AS OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 Source text - bit.ly/36BNxKf Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)