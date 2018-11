Nov 21 (Reuters) - Dufry AG:

* DUFRY SECURES A NEW LONG TERM CONTRACT FOR 15 P&O FERRIES SHIPS TO BE OPERATED UNDER THE WORLD DUTY FREE BRAND

* SAYS HAS SIGNED A NEW LONG-TERM CONCESSION CONTRACT WITH P&O FERRIES TO OPERATE SHOPS UNDER WORLD DUTY FREE BRAND ON BOARD 15 VESSELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)