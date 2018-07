July 24 (Reuters) - Dufry AG:

* FURTHER EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN AUSTRALIA BY SIGNING A NEW CONTRACT AT PERTH AIRPORT

* NEW CONTRACT WITH PERTH AIRPORT PTY LTD (PAPL) TO OPERATE A TOTAL OF 2,300 M² WITH TWO DUTY-FREE STORES

* LONG TERM CONTRACT WILL RUN FOR 7 YEARS