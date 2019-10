Oct 11 (Reuters) - DUFRY AG:

* TO BE ENTITLED TO RECLAIM TAX PAYMENTS IN BRAZIL

* ESTIMATES THAT POSITIVE NET AMOUNT OF TAX RECLAIM COULD BE APPROXIMATELY CHF 40 TO 50 MILLION

* TAX RECLAIM RESULTING IN A CORRESPONDING ONE-TIME POSITIVE EFFECT ON ITS RESULTS

* EXPECTS TO ACCOUNT FOR EFFECT OF TAX RECLAIM STILL IN 2019