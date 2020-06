BRIEF-Dufry To Implement A Global Restructuring Program

June 24 (Reuters) - DUFRY AG:

* TO IMPLEMENT A GLOBAL RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM

* PROGRAM AIMS AT REDUCING PERSONNEL EXPENSES BY 20% TO 35% REFLECTING THE DIFFERENT SCENARIOS OF POTENTIAL SALES DECLINES BETWEEN 40% TO 70%

* REDUCTION IN PERSONNEL EXPENSES INCLUDES EARLY RETIREMENTS, HOLD-BACKS OF SEASONAL STAFF EMPLOYMENT, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM GOVERNMENT SUPPORT SCHEMES AS WELL AS THE REDUCTION OF POSITIONS ACROSS ALL ORGANIZATIONAL LEVELS AND GEOGRAPHIES

* COMPANY PLANS TO IMPLEMENT THESE MEASURES BETWEEN JUNE AND OCTOBER 2020