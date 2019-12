Dec 20 (Reuters) - DUFRY AG:

* WINS NEW CONFECTIONERY CONTRACT AT SINGAPORE CHANGI AIRPORT

* HAS WON A NEW THREE YEAR CONCESSION CONTRACT AT SINGAPORE CHANGI AIRPORT TO OPERATE 4 NEW SHOPS IN TERMINAL 2 DEPARTURE HALL FOR A TOTAL SALES AREA OF 563 M2

* SHOPS ARE EXPECTED TO BE OPENED SEQUENTIALLY AS OF MARCH 2020