Feb 5 (Reuters) - Dukang Distillers Holdings Ltd:

* ‍GROUP EXPECTS ITS OVERALL REVENUE AND EARNINGS TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER FOR Q2 ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN PURCHASE OF BAIJIU PRODUCTS BY DISTRIBUTORS IN FY2017