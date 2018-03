March 6 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp:

* DUKE ENERGY ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK WITH A FORWARD COMPONENT

* DUKE ENERGY - ‍COMMENCED A REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 18.5 MILLION SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH FORWARD SALE AGREEMENTS​

* DUKE ENERGY - ‍IN CONNECTION WITH STOCK OFFERING, EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO FORWARD SALE AGREEMENTS WITH AFFILIATES OF CREDIT SUISSE AND J.P. MORGAN​