May 10 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp:

* DUKE ENERGY REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* FIRST QUARTER 2018 GAAP EPS OF $0.88

* REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $4.55 TO $4.85

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.14 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.71 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE OPERATING REVENUES $5,323 MILLION VERSUS $4,947 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: