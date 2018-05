May 16 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Carolinas:

* PRESS RELEASE - DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY

* DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS - WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY

* DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS - FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: