BRIEF-Duke Realty Q2 FFO per share $0.36
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 8:41 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Duke Realty Q2 FFO per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Duke Realty Corp

* Duke Realty reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.32

* Q2 FFO per share $0.36

* Duke Realty says total in-service occupancy at june 30, 2017 of 96.0 percent compared to 97.9 percent at march 31, 2017 and 96.7 percent at june 30, 2016

* Duke Realty Corp says total occupancy, including properties under development, of 93.5 percent at june 30, 2017 compared to 95.9 percent at march 31, 2017

* Duke Realty Corp - ‍estimate for special dividends per share was narrowed to a range of $0.70 to $1.15 for fy​

* Sees 2017 nareit FFO per share $1.20 to $1.33

* Duke Realty Corp - ‍estimate for growth in same property net operating income was narrowed to a range of 3.0 percent to 3.8 percent for fy ​

* Sees 2017 core FFO per share $1.20 to $1.26

* FY 2017 FFO per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

