April 26 (Reuters) - Duke Royalty Ltd:

* SAYS FURTHER CONTRIBUTION OF GBP 2.0 MILLION INTO ITS ROYALTY PARTNER LYNX EQUITY (U.K.) LIMITED

* SAYS DUKE WILL BE ENTITLED TO HIGHER MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS FROM LYNX UK, FROM JUNE , WHICH WILL TOTAL GBP 1.08 MILLION PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: