July 24 (Reuters) - Duluth Holdings Inc

* Duluth Holdings announces appointment of Dave Loretta as chief financial officer

* Duluth Holdings Inc - Loretta will succeed retiring CFO Mark DeOrio and will assume role of chief financial officer effective today July 24, 2017

* Duluth Holdings Inc - Dave Loretta served four years as president and chief financial officer of Nordstrom Bank