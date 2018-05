May 22 (Reuters) - Duluth Holdings Inc:

* DULUTH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 17, 2018, ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* DULUTH HOLDINGS - FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWINGS OF UP TO $130 MILLION