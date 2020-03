March 20 (Reuters) - Duluth Holdings Inc:

* WE MADE DECISION TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE OUR REMAINING STORES BEGINNING TONIGHT AT 6:00 P.M. LOCAL TIME

* COMPANY WILL SUPPORT SALES ASSOCIATES WITH TWO CALENDAR WEEKS OF PAY

* DULUTH HOLDINGS - EFFECTIVE MARCH 20, 2020 AT 6:00 P.M. LOCAL TIME, CO WILL CLOSE ITS STORES NATIONWIDE AND WILL REOPEN AS SOON AS CONDITIONS ALLOW