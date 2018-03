BRIEF-Dundee Corporation Q4 Net Loss $1.20/Share‍​

March 28 (Reuters) - Dundee Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF DUNDEE CORPORATION DURING Q4 2017 WAS $1.20 PER SHARE‍​

* ‍AS PART OF ITS ONGOING FOCUS, CO TO UNDERTAKE PROCESS TO REVIEW, EVALUATE ITS ENTIRE PORTFOLIO OF PUBLIC AND PRIVATE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS​

* ‍RELAUNCHING A RESOURCE-FOCUSED CAPITAL MARKETS PLATFORM​

* HIRED A TEAM OF PROFESSIONALS IN VANCOUVER WHO WILL BE INVOLVED IN FINANCING AND STRATEGIC ADVISORY SERVICES IN MINING SECTOR​