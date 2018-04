April 20 (Reuters) - Dundee Energy Ltd:

* DUNDEE ENERGY LIMITED ANNOUNCES SALE OF ASSETS OF DUNDEE ENERGY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

* DUNDEE ENERGY - IDENTIFIED PURCHASER FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF DOGL’S, DELP’S ASSETS AND PROPERTY AND NEGOTIATED AGREEMENT WITH THAT PURCHASER

* DUNDEE ENERGY LTD - DOGL AND DELP EXECUTED AGREEMENT NEGOTIATED BY FTI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)