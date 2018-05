May 11 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc:

* DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS - UNDER CURRENT BID, CO OBTAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE UP TO 8.9 MILLION SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)