Dundee Precious Metals Inc:

* DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GOLD PRODUCTION OF 57,331 OUNCES IN QUARTER AND COPPER PRODUCTION OF 9.3 MILLION POUNDS, IN LINE WITH 2018 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY REVENUE $86.9 MILLION VERSUS $74.6 MILLION

* COMPANY'S GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED