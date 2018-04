BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals Reports Q1 Production Results

April 13 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc:

* DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 PRODUCTION RESULTS AND PROVIDES NOTICE OF FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* REMAIN ON BUDGET WITH CONSTRUCTION AT KRUMOVGRAD GOLD PROJECT

* PRODUCTION OF FIRST CONCENTRATE FROM KRUMOVGRAD GOLD PROJECT ON TRACK FOR Q4 OF 2018

* ORE MILLED & METALS PRODUCTION AT CHELOPECH,CONCENTRATE SMELTED AT TSUMEB IN Q1 2018 TRACKING IN LINE WITH CO’S 2018 GUIDANCE

* CONSOLIDATED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ORES MILLED BETWEEN 2.1 MLN TONNES - 2.2 MLN TONNES

* Q1 CHELOPECH ORE MILLED 558,100 TONNES