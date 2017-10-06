FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dunedin Enterprise realises 16.7 mln stg from Alpha Financial investment
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 6, 2017 / 7:07 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Dunedin Enterprise realises 16.7 mln stg from Alpha Financial investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc

* Realisation of alpha financial markets consulting

* Dunedin enterprise realisation of alpha financial markets consulting plc (“alpha”)

* On admission, dunedin enterprise, via its interest in dunedin buyout fund iii lp, will realise 100% of its holding in alpha

* Investment in alpha was valued at £9.0m as at 30 june 2017, last published valuation

* Total proceeds from sale will amount to £16.7m Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.