April 12 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group PLC:

* LIKE (LFL) REVENUE GREW BY 4.6%

* IN Q3 GROSS MARGIN WAS APPROXIMATELY 15BPS LOWER THAN COMPARABLE PERIOD LAST YEAR

* IN FINAL QUARTER, EXPECT GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE SIGNIFICANTLY YEAR ON YEAR

* RETAIN GUIDANCE THAT H2 MARGINS WILL BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH H1 MARGINS

* NO FURTHER STORES WERE OPENED IN QUARTER, OR ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO OPEN IN REMAINDER OF THIS FINANCIAL YEAR

* EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED.