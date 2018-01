Jan 16 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc:

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q2 ROSE BY 13.6% TO £297.5M​

* EXPECT SOME MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN SECOND HALF​

* Q2 ‍TOTAL LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) REVENUE GREW BY 3.4%​

* OPENED FIVE NEW STORES IN QUARTER, INCLUDING ONE RELOCATION

* ‍REMAIN ON TRACK, WITH GOOD SALES GROWTH AND MARKET SHARE GAINS, OFFSET BY MARGIN MIX​

* ‍GROUP GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE FOR HALF YEAR WAS 180BPS LOWER THAN LAST YEAR​

* ‍WELL POSITIONED TO DELIVER GOOD FULL YEAR PROFIT GROWTH, AFTER SMALL REDUCTION IN FIRST HALF, LARGELY DUE TO CONSOLIDATION OF WORLDSTORES LOSSES​